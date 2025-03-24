News & Insights

Markets
DNB

Clearlake Capital To Acquire Dun & Bradstreet In Deal Valued At $7.7 Bln

March 24, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) in a deal valued at $7.7 billion, including outstanding debt / with an equity value of $4.1 billion. Upon completion, Dun & Bradstreet will become a privately held company and shares of Dun & Bradstreet common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

The Dun & Bradstreet Board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote to approve the merger at an upcoming special meeting. The agreement provides for a go-shop period, during which Dun & Bradstreet, with the assistance of BofA Securities, will actively solicit, evaluate and potentially enter into negotiations with and provide due diligence access to parties that submit alternative proposals. The go-shop period is 30 days.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet are up 3% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.