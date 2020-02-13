Clearing regulatory hurdles, T-Mobile bond sale on the horizon

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - After two years of waiting for the regulatory all clear, T-Mobile is now expected to fund its acquisition of Sprint with some US$20bn of secured bonds ahead of an April 1 deadline to close the merger.

The jumbo deal laid dormant in the M&A pipeline through 2019 as the company awaited approvals.

State attorneys generals sought to stop the merger on the grounds of anti-competitive behavior, but on Tuesday a federal judge sided with T-Mobile.

Now an eager bond market is just waiting for the day of the deluge.

"We are looking and expect the merger to come together rather quickly and the bond deal as well," one high yield investor said.

While the date of the bond sale has not been announced yet, at least two investors suspect it could be unveiled as early as next week.

Bank of America research pegged the timing more broadly for sometime in February or March.

Bookrunners Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs — which ran US and European investor calls back in May 2019 — declined to comment or did not respond to requests for input on the timing of the offering.

Both T-Mobile and Sprint are junk rated with BB+/BB+ and B2/B/B+ ratings, respectively. However, T-Mobile is expected to issue secured notes to achieve investment grade ratings.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The issuance will cover a US$19bn secured bridge loan to refinance high-yield Sprint debt into investment grade debt, according to an SEC filing.

T-Mobile also has two notes with call dates in 2020 and 2021 that it could refinance as part of the bond package or at a later date following the close, according to a CreditSights report.

Based on recent market conditions, pricing on a new 10-year note would likely land in the area of Treasuries plus 180bp, while a 30-year bond would likely fetch a spread of around 220bp over, the investor said.

At those levels the bonds would be attractive to some high-yield investors as well, but it is a moving target, the investor added.

Another investor noted that the notes could price close to Charter Communications and Dell secured bonds.

For example, Charter's secured 5.05% 2029, with a 2028 call date, was trading in the context of G+155bp, according to MarketAxess data.

In the secondary, Sprint bonds have rallied massively and are expected to creep closer to T-Mobile levels as the last remaining regulatory hurdles out of California are cleared.

For example, Sprint's unsecured 6.875% 2028s were last seen trading at a cash price of around 120.063 up from 102.008 prior to the completion of the attorneys general trial, according to MarketAxess data.

That same Sprint note's spread was cut in half to a G spread of around 250bp compared with a 504bp G spread prior to the conclusion of the lawsuit.

That was still wide of the unsecured T-Mobile 4.75% 2028s that were trading at a G spread of 170bp and a cash price of 106.750, according to MarketAxess data.

"Sprint bondholders were invested in a company that was likely to produce negative free cash flow of more than US$2.3bn this year, now it will be merging with a company that is likely to generate roughly US$1.5bn of free cash flow in 2020," said Dave Novosel, high grade credit analyst at GimmeCredit.

Lingering on the back burner is also DISH Network, which will acquire T-Mobile and Sprint's prepaid businesses Boost Mobile and Metro PCS as part of the Department of Justice's decision to reanimate a fourth competitor in the space.

DISH has floated that it could come to the bond market with a US$10bn deal to fund the transaction as well as its future investments in building out a new 5G network.

(Reporting by William Hoffman Editing by Jack Doran)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

