Clearfield's (NASDAQ:CLFD) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 666% return over the last three years

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last month. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 666% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Clearfield was able to grow its EPS at 104% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 97% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:CLFD Earnings Per Share Growth September 27th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Clearfield's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Clearfield has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 97% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 46% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Clearfield has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

