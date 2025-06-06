Clearfield Soars 35.5% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD has gained 35.5% over the past three months compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 2.2%. The stock has also outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth of 6.2% and 2.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has outperformed its competitors like CommScope Holdings Inc. COMM and Corning Incorporated GLW. CommScope has gained 9.9% during this period. CommScope’s offerings include end to end fiber optic and copper connectivity solutions and currently witnessing solid traction in its Enterprise business. Corning has increased 10.7% during this period. Corning boasts a much larger fiber optic solution portfolio than Clearfield and is benefiting from the growing proliferation of generative AI applications.

CLFD Rides on Product Innovation

Clearfield is benefiting from healthy traction in the community broadband and large regional service provider verticals. The company’s strength lies in its focus on innovation. It has recently introduced TetherSmart Multi-Fiber Terminal, a compact, carrier-grade fiber access terminal designed to support Fiber-to-the-Home, Fiber-to-the-Business, and 5G backhaul applications. The industry’s smallest, fully sealed, 10-port access terminal is ideal for highly dense urban locations, business parks and 5G small cell poles. Flexible connectivity with plug-and-play design allows network operators to expand fiber coverage cost-effectively without sacrificing speed, performance, or durability.



The company’s state-of-the-art innovation, the FieldSmart FiberFlex 600, is also gaining strong market traction. Developed in compliance with Build America Buy America standards, the FiberFlex 600 active cabinet boasts an extensive suite of functions designed to boost fiber deployment flexibility. CLFD rolled out the industry’s first 3D interactive tool built in collaboration with the BILT mobile app to streamline the fiber installation process. The advanced tool enriches fiber technicians with interactive instructions about Clearfield products through the BILT mobile application. The product effectively mitigates installation errors and field issues and improves the efficiency of the workers.



Clearfield is steadily advancing its investment initiative and product lineup in accordance with the Build America, Buy America Act. The compliance with this act will allow the company to tap into BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment) funding, which management expects will be a major growth catalyst in the long term.

CLFD’s Liquidity Position Remains Strong

Clearfield’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 6.76 at the end of the second-quarter fiscal 2025, higher than the industry's average of 1.26. A current ratio of higher than 1 indicates that the company is well equipped to cover its short-term obligations. Its debt-to-cap ratio stands at 1.3% compared to the industry’s average of 20.2%. A robust balance sheet allows it to undertake various strategic initiatives and strengthen its market position.

Effort to Diversify Supply Chain is Positive

Management has taken the initiative to shift the production of various components to multiple manufacturing sites worldwide. This diversification will boost resilience in the supply chain and make it less vulnerable to growing geopolitical volatility and fluctuating trade policies.

Estimate Revision Trend of CLFD

CLFD is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased to 19 cents from a loss of 29 cents over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has remained unchanged at 67 cents over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Valuation Metric of CLFD

From a valuation standpoint, Clearfield appears to be trading relatively cheaper compared to the industry but trading above its mean. Going by the price/book ratio, the company shares currently trade at 2.06 book value, lower than 5.06 for the industry but above the stock’s mean of 1.88.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

Strong demand trends in multiple end markets, declining inventory levels in customers’ channels, are driving the top line. Management’s initiative to supply chain diversification to mitigate trade related uncertainties is positive. This will allow the company to respond swiftly and mitigate tariff impacts to some extent. Efforts to improve productivity in operations and various cost reduction initiatives are propelling the gross margin.



The stock delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 90.52%, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all four occasions. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Clearfield appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.