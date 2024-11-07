Clearfield reports Q4 EPS (6c), consensus (19c)

Reports Q4 revenue $46.8M, consensus $41.95M. The company said, “”As we close out the fiscal year, we are proud of how well-positioned Clearfield (CLFD) is to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead. Our quarterly outperformance was driven by stronger-than-expected sales in the MSO and Large Regional service provider markets,” said Company President and Chief Executive Officer, Cheri Beranek. “Our revenue from products for homes connected continues to grow and we are encouraged by the positive response to our active cabinet solutions. Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities from both public and private funding for rural broadband expansion. Our recent NTIA recognition for self-certification to the Build America Buy America requirements further prepares us for the significant Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program opportunity ahead, with initial revenue expected in late 2025.”

