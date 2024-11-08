News & Insights

Stocks
CLFD

Clearfield price target lowered to $44 from $47 at Lake Street

November 08, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lake Street lowered the firm’s price target on Clearfield (CLFD) to $44 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Clearfield reported revenue and EPS above both estimates and guidance, with significant outperformance on the bottom line, the analyst tells investors. While “disappointed” in the company’s guidance, the firm does not believe it indicates any significant change for in Clearfield’s position in the market, but thinks the macro has simply caused customers to become a bit more cautious.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLFD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.