Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) insiders sold US$6.6m worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

While Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 31%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$6.6m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clearfield

The CEO, President & Director, Cheryl Beranek, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$35.19 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$64.47. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.6% of Cheryl Beranek's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Clearfield shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CLFD Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Clearfield Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Clearfield. In total, insiders dumped US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Clearfield Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Clearfield insiders own 17% of the company, currently worth about US$148m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clearfield Insiders?

Insiders sold Clearfield shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Clearfield is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clearfield (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.