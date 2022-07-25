Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) insiders sold US$2.3m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clearfield

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Roger Harding, sold US$739k worth of shares at a price of US$70.38 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$78.39). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 34% of Roger Harding's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.27k shares for US$139k. But insiders sold 37.76k shares worth US$2.3m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Clearfield shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Clearfield Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Clearfield. Independent Director Walter Jones shelled out US$15k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Clearfield Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Clearfield insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$181m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Clearfield Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. While we gain confidence from high insider ownership of Clearfield, we can't say the same about their transactions in the last year, in the absence of further purchases. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Clearfield you should be aware of.

