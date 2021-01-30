Clearfield, Inc. Just Recorded A 77% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$27m, some 9.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.23, 77% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:CLFD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Clearfield's two analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$107.6m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 6.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$0.73, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$107.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 31% to US$33.50despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Clearfield's earnings by assigning a price premium.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Clearfield'shistorical trends, as next year's 6.7% revenue growth is roughly in line with 6.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.3% next year. So although Clearfield is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Clearfield you should know about.

