Clearfield, Inc. Schedules Q2 Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Clearfield, Inc. will release Q2 fiscal 2025 results on May 8, hosting a conference call to discuss them.

Clearfield, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website. The call will be accessible via dial-in, and a replay will be available shortly afterward. Clearfield specializes in fiber optic management and delivery products for communications networks, serving various sectors including traditional and competitive carriers, as well as utilities and military markets.

FAQ

When will Clearfield release its Q2 fiscal 2025 results?

Clearfield will release its Q2 fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Clearfield conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the financial results and shareholder letter?

The financial results and shareholder letter will be available on the Investor Relations section of Clearfield's website.

What are the dial-in numbers for the conference call?

The U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-407-0792, and the international dial-in number is 1-201-689-8263.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 8, 2025, through May 22, 2025.

$CLFD Insider Trading Activity

$CLFD insiders have traded $CLFD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P HILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,179 shares for an estimated $1,795,279 .

. RONALD G ROTH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

$CLFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CLFD stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Clearfield,





Inc.







(NASDAQ:





CLFD),



the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.





Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s



website



along with a shareholder letter.





Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)





U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0792





International dial-in: 1-201-689-8263





The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay



here



.





An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 22, 2025.





U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921





International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13752678







About





Clearfield,





Inc.







Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit





www.SeeClearfield.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:





Greg McNiff







The Blueshirt Group





773-485-7191







clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com







Source: Clearfield, Inc.



