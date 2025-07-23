Clearfield, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on August 6, 2025

Clearfield, Inc. will announce Q3 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.
Quiver AI Summary
Clearfield, Inc. will announce its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on June 30, 2025, on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that same day. Financial information will be accessible on the company’s website along with a shareholder letter. The conference call will be available for replay, with specific dial-in details provided for both U.S. and international participants. Clearfield specializes in fiber optic management and delivery products, serving various sectors including telecommunications and utilities, and is based in Minneapolis, MN.
Potential Positives
- Clearfield, Inc. is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, which indicates ongoing business operations and commitment to transparency with investors.
- The scheduled conference call provides a platform for Clearfield to directly communicate its financial health and strategic direction to the investment community.
- Clearfield's position as a leader in the community broadband fiber connectivity market highlights its competitive advantage and potential for continued growth.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Clearfield release its Q3 2025 financial results?
Clearfield will release its Q3 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.
What time is the Clearfield conference call?
The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) on August 6, 2025.
How can I listen to the Clearfield conference call?
You can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3033 for U.S. callers or 1-412-317-5185 for international attendees.
Is there a way to replay the Clearfield conference call?
Yes, an audio replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 6, 2025, through August 20, 2025.
Where can I find Clearfield's financial results?
The financial results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Clearfield's website along with a shareholder letter.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CLFD Insider Trading Activity
$CLFD insiders have traded $CLFD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P HILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,179 shares for an estimated $1,795,279.
$CLFD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CLFD stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAIRS & POWER INC added 433,014 shares (+103.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,869,176
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 247,297 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,349,666
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 205,598 shares (+464.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,110,372
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 177,047 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,261,836
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 156,044 shares (+770.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,637,627
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 154,741 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,598,902
- NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 117,572 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,494,239
$CLFD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLFD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
Full Release
MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Clearfield,
Inc.
(NASDAQ:
CLFD),
the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s
website
along with a shareholder letter.
Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033
International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay
here
.
An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 20, 2025.
U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10201157
About
Clearfield,
Inc.
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit
www.SeeClearfield.com
.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg McNiff
The Blueshirt Group
773-485-7191
clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com
Source: Clearfield, Inc.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
