Clearfield, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on August 6, 2025

Clearfield, Inc. will announce Q3 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Clearfield, Inc. will announce its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on June 30, 2025, on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that same day. Financial information will be accessible on the company’s website along with a shareholder letter. The conference call will be available for replay, with specific dial-in details provided for both U.S. and international participants. Clearfield specializes in fiber optic management and delivery products, serving various sectors including telecommunications and utilities, and is based in Minneapolis, MN.

Potential Positives

Clearfield, Inc. is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, which indicates ongoing business operations and commitment to transparency with investors.

The scheduled conference call provides a platform for Clearfield to directly communicate its financial health and strategic direction to the investment community.

Clearfield's position as a leader in the community broadband fiber connectivity market highlights its competitive advantage and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Clearfield release its Q3 2025 financial results?

Clearfield will release its Q3 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Clearfield conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) on August 6, 2025.

How can I listen to the Clearfield conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3033 for U.S. callers or 1-412-317-5185 for international attendees.

Is there a way to replay the Clearfield conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 6, 2025, through August 20, 2025.

Where can I find Clearfield's financial results?

The financial results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Clearfield's website along with a shareholder letter.

$CLFD Insider Trading Activity

$CLFD insiders have traded $CLFD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P HILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,179 shares for an estimated $1,795,279.

$CLFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CLFD stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLFD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLFD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Clearfield,





Inc.







(NASDAQ:





CLFD),



the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.





Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s



website



along with a shareholder letter.





Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)





U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033





International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185





The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay



here



.





An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 20, 2025.





U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 10201157







About





Clearfield,





Inc.







Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit





www.SeeClearfield.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:





Greg McNiff







The Blueshirt Group





773-485-7191







clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com







Source: Clearfield, Inc.



