Clearfield elects Kate Kelly, Ademir Sarcevic to board of directors

Clearfield (CLFD) announced the election of Kate Kelly and Ademir Sarcevic to its Board of Directors, effective December 11, 2024. Most recently, Kelly was Regional President and Executive Vice President at PNC (PNC). currently serves as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer at Standex International (SXI)

