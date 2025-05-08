CLEARFIELD Earnings Results: $CLFD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEARFIELD ($CLFD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $47,170,000, beating estimates of $39,295,500 by $7,874,500.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLFD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CLEARFIELD Insider Trading Activity

CLEARFIELD insiders have traded $CLFD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P HILL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,179 shares for an estimated $1,795,279 .

. RONALD G ROTH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CLEARFIELD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of CLEARFIELD stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.