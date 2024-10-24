News & Insights

CLFD

Clearfield CMO Kevin Morgan switches to advisor role, Anis Khemakhem to succeed

October 24, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Clearfield (CLFD) announced a strategic leadership transition, appointing Anis Khemakhem as chief marketing officer, or CMO, effective January 1, 2025. Khemakhem, who joined Clearfield earlier this year as VP of global technology platforms, brings with him over 25 years of industry experience, with diverse leadership skills. Kevin Morgan, who has served as Clearfield’s CMO since 2016, will transition into the newly created role of executive advisor to the CEO. In this role, Morgan will maintain Clearfield’s connection with the Fiber Broadband Association, supporting public policy efforts while also representing Clearfield at select industry conferences and authoring articles for publications.

