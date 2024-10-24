Clearfield CMO Kevin Morgan switches to advisor role, Anis Khemakhem to succeed

Clearfield (CLFD) announced a strategic leadership transition, appointing Anis Khemakhem as chief marketing officer, or CMO, effective January 1, 2025. Khemakhem, who joined Clearfield earlier this year as VP of global technology platforms, brings with him over 25 years of industry experience, with diverse leadership skills. Kevin Morgan, who has served as Clearfield’s CMO since 2016, will transition into the newly created role of executive advisor to the CEO. In this role, Morgan will maintain Clearfield’s connection with the Fiber Broadband Association, supporting public policy efforts while also representing Clearfield at select industry conferences and authoring articles for publications.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLFD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.