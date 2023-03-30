Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $44.66, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 28.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.15 million, up 32.99% from the year-ago period.

CLFD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $368.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.37% and +35.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.37% lower within the past month. Clearfield is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Clearfield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that Clearfield is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)

