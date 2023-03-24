Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed the most recent trading day at $45.19, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 28.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

Clearfield will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.15 million, up 32.99% from the year-ago period.

CLFD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $368.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.06% and +35.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% lower within the past month. Clearfield is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Clearfield's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that Clearfield is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

