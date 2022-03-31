Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed the most recent trading day at $65.22, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 0.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $47 million, up 58.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $185.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.7% and +32.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clearfield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.42, which means Clearfield is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLFD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.