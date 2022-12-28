Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $92.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 24.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85 million, up 66.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $386.5 million, which would represent changes of +39.44% and +42.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clearfield is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearfield has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.55, which means Clearfield is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

