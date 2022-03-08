Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $55.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 5.48% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Clearfield is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 111.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47 million, up 58.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $185.9 million, which would represent changes of +51.7% and +32.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearfield has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.14, which means Clearfield is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLFD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

