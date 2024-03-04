Clearfield (CLFD) Redefines Fiber Deployment Flexibility

Clearfield Inc. CLFD recently introduced its latest innovation, the FieldSmart FiberFlex 600. This compact solution promises to revolutionize fiber deployment flexibility, offering a myriad of advantages for operators venturing into diverse applications. The FiberFlex 600 is engineered to adapt seamlessly to various scenarios, from remote OLTs with PON distribution to wireless base stations with fiber backhaul aggregation.



According to Johnny Hill, Clearfield's Chief Operating Officer, the FiberFlex 600 empowers operators with unparalleled flexibility in navigating the complexities of fiber deployment. Hill emphasizes how the compact form factor of the FiberFlex 600 aids in overcoming permitting challenges and rights-of-way issues, particularly in less populated areas. This flexibility ensures that operators can efficiently scale their networks to meet evolving demands.



Manufactured in the United States and compliant with Build America Buy America standards, the FiberFlex 600 active cabinet boasts an impressive array of features. With up to 72 internal feeder fiber distribution ports and an optional integrated AC Load Center for backup power, it seamlessly integrates fiber and active equipment. Moreover, its versatile design, with mounting options ranging from pad to pole to vault mounts, ensures easy placement in any application.



Clearfield's FieldSmart active cabinets embody a philosophy of modularity and adaptability, designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern communication environments. The FiberFlex line, including the latest FiberFlex 600, epitomizes this ethos by offering a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for fiber deployment.



The introduction of FiberFlex 600 underscores Clearfield's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By empowering operators with greater flexibility and scalability, Clearfield stands to strengthen its position as a leader in community broadband fiber connectivity. As the demand for fiber broadband continues to surge, Clearfield's innovative solutions are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity.



Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions. The company is witnessing a strong demand environment, largely driven by an effort by rural broadband operators to establish themselves as dominant broadband access providers. In addition, Clearfield is gaining traction with Tier 2 carriers that aim to extend their fiber connectivity across the country.



Clearfield currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.