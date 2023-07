Clearfield (CLFD) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 67.07

The average one-year price target for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been revised to 67.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 63.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.23% from the latest reported closing price of 45.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearfield. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLFD is 0.10%, a decrease of 49.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 11,197K shares. The put/call ratio of CLFD is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 921K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 48.06% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 445K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel holds 415K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 56,248.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 405K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 53.70% over the last quarter.

Clearfield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Its "fiber toanywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

