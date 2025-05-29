Is Clearfield (CLFD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Clearfield (CLFD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Clearfield is one of 607 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 165.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CLFD has returned about 21.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This means that Clearfield is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Oddity Tech (ODD) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 71.9%.

Over the past three months, Oddity Tech's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clearfield is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.4% this year, meaning that CLFD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Oddity Tech belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 167-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved +6.4% year to date.

Clearfield and Oddity Tech could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

