Clearfield (CLFD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $45.29, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 26.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, down 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.15 million, up 32.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $368.2 million, which would represent changes of +16.06% and +35.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6% lower. Clearfield is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Clearfield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.87.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

