Clearfield (CLFD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $119.85, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had gained 28.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 50.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.3 million, up 53.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clearfield currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clearfield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.23, so we one might conclude that Clearfield is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

