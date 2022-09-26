Clearfield (CLFD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $90.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 25.97% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 50.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.3 million, up 53.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $246 million, which would represent changes of +112.93% and +74.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Clearfield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.84.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.