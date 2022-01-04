Clearfield (CLFD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $81, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had gained 31.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42 million, up 55.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $169 million, which would represent changes of +25.85% and +20.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clearfield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Clearfield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 43.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.21, which means Clearfield is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

