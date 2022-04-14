Clearfield (CLFD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed at $59.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 4.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47 million, up 58.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $185.9 million, which would represent changes of +51.7% and +32.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clearfield is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Clearfield's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.