Clearfield and AeroVironment have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – June 30, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Clearfield CLFD as the Bull of the Day and AeroVironment AVAV as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on QuantumScape Corp. QS and NVIDIA Corp.'s NVDA.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks:

Clearfield is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an F for Value and a B for Growth. A recent earnings beat has this stock in the spotlight. This small cap stock is seeing good growth and if that continues the stock will grow into a rather high valuation. Let's learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Clearfield, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Clearfield has posted four consecutive beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The takeaway from the earnings history is that the company has an average positive earnings surprise of 56% over the last year.

The most recent earnings print saw the company post -$0.04 when the consensus was at -$0.33. That 29 cent beat translates into a positive earnings surprise of 87.5%.

AeroVironment is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after the company recently posted a beat and the stock has soared since that earnings report. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems.

The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of AeroVironment I see the company has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn't make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For AeroVironment, I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $4.42 to $3.14 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $5.28 to $4.43 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

Is QuantumScape Stock the Next NVIDIA, and Should You Buy It?

QuantumScape Corp. recently hit a major milestone, boosting investor interest as 17.4 million shares were traded on Thursday, a 38% increase from the previous session. QuantumScape's shares jumped 34.9% in yesterday's trading and have increased 92.7% over the past month.

The solid-state battery maker is now drawing attention from investors due to higher trading activity and positive news, drawing comparisons to NVIDIA Corp.'s success with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and prompting thoughts about its potential as a buying opportunity. Let's explore –

Here's Why QuantumScape Stock Is Soaring

QuantumScape's shares surged following a breakthrough in its solid-state battery production process. QuantumScape introduced its Cobra separator technology, reigniting hopes among market analysts that the solid-state battery dream is becoming a reality.

The innovative Cobra separator process is 25 times faster than the previous Raptor system, and a more compact and cost-effective method for producing solid-state battery separators. Cobra will require less floor space than its predecessor and is designed for gigawatt-scale battery production. All these factors make Cobra economically viable for mass production.

Could QuantumScape Stock Be the Next NVIDIA?

QuantumScape's Cobra separator process reached baseline production ahead of schedule, marking a breakthrough in solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). This development overcomes the challenge of large-scale production that has previously hindered the EV industry's adoption of the technology.

If QuantumScape fulfills its battery innovation potential, it could transform EV power and challenge NVIDIA's performance, but it's uncertain whether it can replicate NVIDIA's successes given its history of unmet promises.

Meanwhile, the rising demand for Blackwell chips, AI graphics processing units (GPUs) and CUDA software will fuel NVIDIA's growth in the cloud and automotive sectors, making it too early to expect QuantumScape to match NVIDIA's accomplishments.

Nonetheless, NVIDIA has been able to generate profits and control costs in a better way than QuantumScape, with a return on equity (ROE) of 109.9% compared to QS's negative 41.4%. QuantumScape struggles to use shareholder investments effectively (read more: Is C3.ai Stock the Next NVIDIA and a Buy?).

Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy Now?

Despite the recent political challenges, the EV market is set to grow. Demand for advanced batteries remains strong, particularly for those that are safer, lighter and quicker to charge. QuantumScape's advancements in solid-state lithium battery production could lead to significant milestones and boost its stock value. Stakeholders are advised to retain their shares.

For new entrants, the QuantumScape stock might be risky. Meeting long-term EV contract demands and maintaining quality standards remain challenges, and falling behind could cause QuantumScape's stock price to drop. The QuantumScape stock, anyhow, is presently more volatile than the markets it trades in. It has a beta of 4.27.

For now, QuantumScape stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

