ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.74, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTR was $24.74, representing a -1.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.16 and a 159.6% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

