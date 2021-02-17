ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTR was $18.8, representing a -55.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.40 and a 437.14% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

