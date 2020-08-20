ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 81.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.41, the dividend yield is 11.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTR was $14.41, representing a -69.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.70 and a 311.71% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.