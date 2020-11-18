Dividends
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.38, the dividend yield is 11.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEM was $16.38, representing a -72.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $60 and a 336.8% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

