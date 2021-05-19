ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.8, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEM was $28.8, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.97 and a 171.44% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

