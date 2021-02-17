ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CEM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEM was $21.95, representing a -60.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.60 and a 485.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

