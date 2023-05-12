ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) Declares $0.64 Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.68%, the lowest has been 3.33%, and the highest has been 32.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEM is 0.26%, an increase of 55.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.70% to 5,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 37.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEM by 113.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 294K shares.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 289K shares.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 34.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. pProvides an efficient, single investment for accessing a portfolio of energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. The fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions and targets energy-related midstream entities and MLPs with long-lived assets and predictable cash flows

