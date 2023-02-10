Clearbridge Investments Updates Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)

Fintel reports that Clearbridge Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.40MM shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Class A (SHLS). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.78MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is $32.52. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.74% from its latest reported closing price of $24.50.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is $518MM, an increase of 84.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.64, an increase of 441.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.24%, an increase of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.65% to 132,408K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,656K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,735K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 51.29% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,730K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,211K shares, representing a decrease of 39.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,673K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 81.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,504K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.