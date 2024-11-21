News & Insights

Stocks

Clearbridge Health Updates Shareholding Details and Rights Issue

November 21, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clearbridge Health Limited has announced adjustments to its Offer Information Statement, highlighting an error in the shareholding details of its CEO, Mr. Yee Pinh Jeremy. This correction affects the number of Rights Shares in the company’s Rights Issue, increasing the count slightly under the Minimum Subscription Scenario. Investors should note these changes as they evaluate their positions.

For further insights into SG:1H3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.