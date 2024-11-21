Clearbridge Health Updates Shareholding Details and Rights Issue

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Clearbridge Health Limited has announced adjustments to its Offer Information Statement, highlighting an error in the shareholding details of its CEO, Mr. Yee Pinh Jeremy. This correction affects the number of Rights Shares in the company’s Rights Issue, increasing the count slightly under the Minimum Subscription Scenario. Investors should note these changes as they evaluate their positions.

