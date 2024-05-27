Clearbridge Health Ltd. Holds Successful AGM

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Clearbridge Health Ltd. recently convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, presided over by Chairman Chen Johnson. The AGM, which commenced at 10 a.m. at One Pemimpin, Singapore, saw shareholders and the board in attendance, with the Chairman voting as proxy for several shareholders. All resolutions were voted on electronically, with Agile 8 Solutions Pte. Ltd. overseeing the polling process as scrutineer.

