News & Insights

Stocks

Clearbridge Health Ltd. Holds Successful AGM

May 27, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Clearbridge Health Ltd. recently convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, presided over by Chairman Chen Johnson. The AGM, which commenced at 10 a.m. at One Pemimpin, Singapore, saw shareholders and the board in attendance, with the Chairman voting as proxy for several shareholders. All resolutions were voted on electronically, with Agile 8 Solutions Pte. Ltd. overseeing the polling process as scrutineer.

For further insights into SG:1H3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.