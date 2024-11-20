News & Insights

Clearbridge Health Launches Major Rights Issue in Singapore

November 20, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Clearbridge Health Ltd. has announced a renounceable rights issue, offering up to 1.28 billion new ordinary shares to entitled shareholders within Singapore. This move aims to raise capital for the company, with the necessary application forms and instructions already dispatched to eligible shareholders. However, foreign shareholders will not be able to participate in this offering due to regulatory restrictions.

