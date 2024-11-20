Clearbridge Health Launches Major Rights Issue in Singapore

Clearbridge Health Ltd. (SG:1H3) has released an update.

Clearbridge Health Ltd. has announced a renounceable rights issue, offering up to 1.28 billion new ordinary shares to entitled shareholders within Singapore. This move aims to raise capital for the company, with the necessary application forms and instructions already dispatched to eligible shareholders. However, foreign shareholders will not be able to participate in this offering due to regulatory restrictions.

