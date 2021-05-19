ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.53, the dividend yield is 6.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMO was $22.53, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.73 and a 171.12% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.