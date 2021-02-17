ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMO was $17.13, representing a -58.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.45 and a 382.54% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMO Dividend History page.

