ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.17, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMO was $12.17, representing a -72.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 242.82% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

