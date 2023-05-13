ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO) Declares $0.54 Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.35%, the lowest has been 3.57%, and the highest has been 40.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.95 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMO is 0.79%, an increase of 142.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 6,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,889K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 31.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMO by 100.61% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 55.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMO by 115.66% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 41.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMO by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 320K shares.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. provides a portfolio of energy midstream entities including entities structured as both partnerships and corporations. The fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The fund is targets MLPs with long-lived assets, predictable cash flows and relatively low direct commodity exposure.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.