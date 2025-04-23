Is ClearBridge Aggressive Growth A (SHRAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Large Cap Growth fund seekers should not consider taking a look at ClearBridge Aggressive Growth A (SHRAX) at this time. SHRAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

SHRAX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Franklin is based in San Mateo, CA, and is the manager of SHRAX. The ClearBridge Aggressive Growth A made its debut in October of 1983 and SHRAX has managed to accumulate roughly $3.52 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Evan Bauman, has been in charge of the fund since April of 2009.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. SHRAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.8% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 1.45%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. SHRAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 18.47% compared to the category average of 14.57%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.93% compared to the category average of 15.57%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. SHRAX has a 5-year beta of 1, which means it is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -8.08, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 77.86% of its holdings in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $129.05 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Retail Trade

This fund's turnover is about 22%, so the fund managers are making fewer trades than comparable funds.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SHRAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.14% compared to the category average of 0.91%. SHRAX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, ClearBridge Aggressive Growth A ( SHRAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, ClearBridge Aggressive Growth A ( SHRAX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

