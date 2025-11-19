Clear Street Upgrades Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Clear Street upgraded their outlook for Gladstone Capital (NasdaqGS:GLAD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Capital is $27.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.53% from its latest reported closing price of $19.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Capital is 99MM, an increase of 11.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Capital. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAD is 0.04%, an increase of 19.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.60% to 3,229K shares. The put/call ratio of GLAD is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 506K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 41.92% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 27.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 61.97% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 134K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 32.56% over the last quarter.

