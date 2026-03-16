Clear Street Upgrades Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Clear Street upgraded their outlook for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.09% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Circle Internet Group is $130.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $115.38 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Circle Internet Group is 3,245MM, an increase of 18.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circle Internet Group. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCL is 0.70%, an increase of 28.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.09% to 109,006K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 9,979K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates holds 9,966K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,027K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 6.31% over the last quarter.

IDG-Accel China Capital II Associates holds 6,996K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

Accel XI Associates L.L.C. holds 6,480K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,142K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 6.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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