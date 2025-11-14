Clear Street Maintains Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Clear Street maintained coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TRVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.30% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trevi Therapeutics is $19.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 74.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trevi Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevi Therapeutics. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 12.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVI is 0.19%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.74% to 132,854K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVI is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 13,222K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,370K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 10,259K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 8,532K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,539K shares , representing an increase of 46.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 37.80% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,842K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 48.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 44.06% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,488K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares , representing an increase of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 13.53% over the last quarter.

