Clear Street Maintains Janux Therapeutics (JANX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Clear Street maintained coverage of Janux Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:JANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.77% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is $77.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 128.77% from its latest reported closing price of $33.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is 2MM, a decrease of 83.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.15%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 71,391K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,190K shares representing 18.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,701K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,920K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,775K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,766K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 45.12% over the last quarter.

