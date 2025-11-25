Clear Street Maintains Diversified Energy (DEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Clear Street maintained coverage of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.88% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diversified Energy is $27.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.96 to a high of $42.40. The average price target represents an increase of 87.88% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Energy is 1,065MM, a decrease of 7.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.11%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.64% to 37,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,109K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 2,644K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 89.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 710.77% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,379K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Tejara Capital holds 1,953K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 10.15% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 1,915K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.