Clear Street Initiates Coverage of Zura Bio (ZURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Clear Street initiated coverage of Zura Bio (NasdaqCM:ZURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.74% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zura Bio is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 193.74% from its latest reported closing price of $4.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zura Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.03%, an increase of 50.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.18% to 36,027K shares. The put/call ratio of ZURA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,861K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,631K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,023K shares , representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,624K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 60.40% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,170K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 2,970K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

